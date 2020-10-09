WINDSOR, ONT. -- A 28-year-old man is facing charges after an investigation into the trafficking of illicit drugs in Windsor.

The Windsor Police Service Drugs and Guns (DIGS) Unit stated the investigation earlier this month.

During the course of the investigation, a suspect was identified.

On Oct. 8, the suspect was located and arrested in the area of Ouellette Avenue and Erie Street without incident.

Police say the man had a quantity of illegal substances including 78.6 grams of crystal methamphetamine and 0.3 grams of fentanyl, and a brass knuckle switchblade knife.

The Whitby man is charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and possession of a prohibited weapon.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4361, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com.