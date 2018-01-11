

CTV Windsor





Windsor police have arrested a 34-year-old Windsor man and seized crystal methamphetamine and pellet guns after an investigation.

Members of the Drugs and Guns (DIGS) Unit were working on an active drug trafficking investigation on Wednesday. Officers applied for and were granted a search warrant for the involved residence.

At about 8:40 p.m., members of our Emergency Services Unit (ESU) assisted DIGS officers and executed the search warrant at a residence located in the 800 block of Langlois Avenue.

A man was arrested at the scene without incident.

During the search, DIGS officers seized:

-0.2 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine

-three 90 ML bottles of suspected methadone

-two pellet guns

-a nunchaku instrument

-a butterfly knife

Kevin Lauzon, 34, from Windsor, is charged with possession of a controlled substance x2 (suspected crystal methamphetamine & suspected methadone), possession of a prohibited weapon x2, breach of recognizance x8, breach of prohibition order x16.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4361, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com.