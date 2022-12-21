Cruisers nearly rammed, charges laid in Chatham-Kent

A Toronto man is charged after an incident in Blenheim involving police cruisers.

Just after 12 p.m. on Tuesday, officers tried to stop a vehicle on Chatham Street north in Blenheim.

According to police, the vehicle did not stop. When officers tried to block the vehicle, they say it was put into reverse, nearly striking a cruiser, and drove off.

The driver stopped a short distance away and attempted to flee on foot at which point officers were able to catch up to him.

After being arrested, police say the man gave a false name and was found to have a suspended driver license and was wanted on outstanding warrants by other police services.

The 24-year-old was arrested and charged with flight from police, dangerous driving, obstructing police and operating a motor vehicle while prohibited.