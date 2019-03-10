

CTV Windsor





A 21-year-old Leamington man is facing charges after police say he swerved into the lane of an oncoming police cruiser.

An officer was travelling south on County Road 33 in Leamington around 1:50 a.m. Friday when a northbound black Cadillac alledgedly veered into the southbound lane. The officer then had to swerve onto the shoulder of the road to avoid a collision.

The officer stopped the other vehicle and suspected the driver may have consumed alcohol.

He was administered a roadside sobriety test, which police say he failed.