Crown trying to tie cellphone found in Mississauga to accused in Windsor murder trial

The Crown went over cellphone evidence in court as the trial of Kahli Johnson-Phillips, who is facing charges in relation to a downtown shooting that killed a University of Windsor student in 2018, continued Friday.

Johnson-Phillips, 27, of Brampton pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree murder and attempted murder.

Jason Pantlitz-Solomon had just returned to Windsor from Mississauga to continue his education at the law school at the University of Windsor.

He was shot in the early morning hours of Aug. 27 while standing in front of an Ouellette Avenue business. Pantlitz-Solomon died in hospital.

His girlfriend, Camille Lufitha-Molima was also shot but survived her injuries.

During the trial Friday, assistant Crown attorney Bryan Pilon continued with the testimony of Const. Rob Hanna of the Windsor Police Service.

Hanna reviewed the data extracted from cellphones seized by Peel Regional Police.

The Crown alleges two phones found in Mississauga – one in a parked car, the other on the grass beside it – are both connected to the accused and to the murder.

Hanna walked the jury through his power point reports on the data and showed the jury a series of screengrabs of his findings.

According to Hanna, the phone they allege Johnson-Phillips was using contained the coordinates to the address in Windsor where the shooting occurred.

The jury also saw dozens of calls between the phones they allege Johnson-Phillips was using and the owner of the other cellphone.

Hanna also showed the jury Pantlitz-Solomons contact information was added to the phone – the one the crown alleges Johnson-Phillips was using - one day before the shooting.

The jury also saw multiple google searches for “Windsor news” – on the phone found inside the vehicle in the hours immediately following the shooting and throughout the day afterwards.

The phone user further clicked on various local media reports of the shooting.

During the first day of evidence, on Sept. 14, the jury saw video of the shooting, described by the crown as “execution style” by two suspects.

That same day, the jury learned Pantlitz-Solomon’s twin brother Jerome was a member of a Mississauga-based gang called ‘YCG.’