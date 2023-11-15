Crown continues closing arguments in Veltman murder trial

WARNING: The video and the details in this article may be disturbing to some viewers

Proceedings are underway as the Crown continues its closing arguments in the trial of Nathaniel Veltman.

The jury filed into the courtroom just before 10 a.m. with Justice Renee Pomerance reminding the members they, “Took a pledge to consider the case without emotion or sympathy and to consider all of the facts without prejudice or bias.”

Crown Attorney Fraser Ball picked up where he left off on Tuesday and told the jury, "Mr Veltman shifted his energies from suicidal to homicidal," after he read about a professor being pleased that white men were committing suicide.

Veltman testified for eight days at trial, during which he told the jury about his difficult upbringing by a strict religious mother, his history of mental illness and declining mental health during the pandemic.

Nathaniel Veltman, 22, has pleaded not guilty to four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder in the June 6, 2021 attack on the Afzaal family in London, Ont.