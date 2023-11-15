WINDSOR
Windsor

    Crown completes closing arguments in Veltman murder trial

    WARNING: The video and the details in this article may be disturbing to some viewers

    The Crown has finished delivering its closing arguments at the trial of a man accused of killing four members of a Muslim family in London, Ontario.

    The Crown argued 22-year-old Nathaniel Veltman carried out a terrorist act when he struck the Afzaal family with his truck while they were out for a walk on June 6th, 2021.

    It said Veltman should be convicted of four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.

    The defence argues he is not guilty because he didn't have criminal intent to kill the victims and didn't deliberately plan the attack.

    The nine-year-old son of Salman Afzaal and Madiha Salman was seriously hurt in the attack but survived.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 15, 2023.

    LIVE FROM COURT

      LIVE FROM COURT Crown completes closing arguments in Veltman murder trial

