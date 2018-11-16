

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- A man convicted of three separate murders would not be eligible for parole for at least 75 years if prosecutors get their way.

Dellen Millard was found guilty in September of murdering his father, Wayne Millard, whose death was initially ruled a suicide.

It was the third such conviction for the 33-year-old Toronto man who was previously convicted of killing his former lover, Laura Babcock, and Hamilton man Tim Bosma.

Prosecutors say Millard must receive 25 years of parole ineligibility for killing his father on top of the 50 years he is serving without parole for the previous murders.

The defence argues keeping Millard ineligible for parole until he is over 100 years old would crush any incentive for rehabilitation.

Wayne Millard, a wealthy 71-year-old businessman, was found dead in his bed with a bullet lodged in his brain on Nov. 29, 2012.

His son pleaded not guilty in the death, but the judge hearing the case found Dellen Millard had shot his father as he slept.