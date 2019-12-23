WINDSOR, ONT. -- Shoppers at Devonshire Mall say lineups and parking weren’t too bad as folks were out Christmas shopping on the final weekend before the big day.

Sydney Lewis was done her Christmas shopping and was just casually looking around.

She was at the mall during Black Friday and said the crowds were larger. "It was crazy and I assume Boxing Day will be even worse."

Her theory behind the manageable crowds is more people are shopping online.

"I think online shopping has a lot to do with that now because even when you are busy, right before bed, you can shop a little bit," she says. "...Even because online shopping has been so much more prominent now, it is less busy."

Shopper Deborah Lesperance says the nice weather was a bonus for shopping.

"I think that's what brought people out because there is no snow. There is no cold; it is sunny outside. It is beautiful. I think that has a lot to do with it."