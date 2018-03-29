

CTV Windsor





The postponement of the Detroit Tigers home opener has forced officials at Transit Windsor to make some last minute changes.

The Tigers postponed Thursday’s baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates due to the rain, and have rescheduled the game for 1:10 p.m. on Friday.

But that didn’t stop hundreds of people from riding the tunnel bus Thursday morning to Detroit to take part in what has become a tradition of tailgating for the Tigers home opener.

Still, Transit Windsor has cancelled the special event bus service to Detroit for Thursday and the service will run on a limited basis on Friday.

Friday is a statutory holiday in Canada, so staffing at Transit Windsor is reduced, but officials say they are working hard to ensure some special event busses are available to complement the regular tunnel bus service.

“Our regular tunnel bus service runs every 30 minutes,” says Executive Director Pat Delmore. “That will continue on Friday, and we will have some limited extra special event service, but we want to caution users that delays could be a factor.”

Delmore expects the most significant delays are expected to occur following the game.

“On a normal special event days, we would have one bus lining up after another following a game, but due to the holiday we won’t be able to have that same volume of busses available.”

The cost remains the same, $5 each way.