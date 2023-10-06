Crowd rallies against lay-offs at Regency Park long term care home

CUPE Ontario showed its solidarity with a local long-term care home Friday rallying against layoffs.

About 100 people. Including CUPE members who were in town for a conference, came out to support seven workers who had been laid off from Regency Park long term care come.

Those seven workers were advised they would be laid off as of Friday.

“I put 34 years in and my goal is to retire there, very upsetting, frustrated and angry,” said Regency Park dietary aid Antonietta Montaleone.

According to one of those affected employees, six of them have found different positions within the company. However, some are moving to part-time while others are having their working hours adjusted.

The union says it was told by Regency Park that the affected employees were being laid off because they’re over-budgeted due to hiring too many agency staff during the pandemic.

CUPE union representatives are accusing the company of union-busting practices and have filed grievances.

“It is union busting,” Union secretary treasurer for CUPE Ontario said. “Our CUPE members have been doing a great job. They're important. They were very valued during, before and during the pandemic and all of a sudden now, the employer feels that they're not as important.”