WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Cross examination underway of forensic psychiatrist in Veltman trial

    The jury in the Nathaniel Veltman murder trial started the day with words from Justice Renee Pomerance.

    She explained to the jury that testimony heard from Forensic Psychiatrist Dr. Julian Gojer was "from time to time about what the accused was thinking at the time of the offences."

    Pomerance also noted, Gojer can’t say for sure what Veltman was actually thinking.

    She instructed the members of the jury to consider if they believe Veltmans evidence, they can use Gojer's testimony to assist them in deciding the case.

    If they don't believe Veltman’s version, it’s up to the jurors to decide how much weight, if any, to give Gojer's evidence.

    While continuing to question Gojer, the defence asked if Veltman’s mental illnesses could have “impacted on his ability to plan (to hurt or kill someone)?”

    To which Gojer responded, yes “in both directions.”

    The defence has concluded its examination and Gojer will now be cross examined by Crown Attorney Jennifer Moser.

    The 22-year-old is accused of deliberately hitting the Afzaal family with his truck while they were out for a walk in London, Ontario in June of 2021.

    Veltman has pleaded not guilty to four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.

    — With files from CTV News Windsor's Michelle Maluske and The Canadian Press

