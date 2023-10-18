Cross examination of Nathaniel Veltman underway in Windsor courtroom

Cross examination continues in the Nathaniel Veltman murder trial.

The 22 year old is accused of intentionally running down a Muslim family in London, Ont. with his pickup truck.

The morning started with Crown Attorney Jennifer Moser starting her cross examination of Veltman, starting at the timeline presented to the jury about the number of times Veltman opened and watched far right material online.

According to CTV News Windsor’s Michelle Maluske who is in the court room, Moser also questioned Veltman on his work history.

"I had workaholic tendencies," Veltman said while agreeing with her [Moser] that he was considered a good employee who ‘more often’ volunteered to work overtime.”

In March 2021, Veltman told the court he started to have bad work habits such as coming in late.

He said he was making between $1,300-1,600 bi weekly in the months leading up to his June '21 arrest and was having trouble buying a vehicle — being denied the purchase of one truck because he was told he didn’t make enough money.

At the time Veltman was trying to purchase a vehicle, Moser told the court that at the same time, Veltman had purchased his bulletproof vest, he was also saving up for a helmet.

On June 6, 2021 five members of the Afzaal family were out for a summer walk along Hyde Park Road in west London when they were run down by a pickup truck in what police allege was a hate motivated attack.

Four people died, including father Salman, mother Madiha, 15-year-old daughter Yumna, and grandmother Talat. The lone survivor was a nine-year-old boy who was injured, and has since recovered. He is now living with relatives.