Cross examination of Nathaniel Veltman continues for third day in Windsor

    For a third day, cross examination of Nathaniel Veltman is continuing in a Windsor courtroom.

    Crown Attorney Jennifer Moser saying to Veltman, “You knew you committed a terrorist attack on Jun 6, 2021, in your mind Sir.”

    To which Veltman responded, “I knew how extreme the event was when he [Det. Bourdeau] told me four people were killed.”

    In 2021, Veltman told police, "it probably does qualify as terrorism" and that he was "inspired" by the actions of others, against Muslims around the world.

    On June 6, 2021, Talat, Salman, Madiha & Yumnah Afzaal, a Muslim family out for an evening walk to the park in London, Ont. were all killed when they were hit by a pickup truck. Their 9 year old son suffered serious injuries but survived.

    Veltman has already admitted he was driving the truck that hit them.

    Less than 24 hours later in his interviews with police, he admitted he did it to avenge alleged crimes by minorities on white people and had been planning the attack since March 2021.

    In the last three days on the stand, more than two years later, Veltman has now said that is all "nonsense," that his mental health was so poor, all of those justifications he offered police were excuses and "loose talk."

