Cross examination continues of Nathaniel Veltman

Nathneil Veltman is back on the stand in a Windsor courtroom Monday morning.

The trial was put on hold Friday due to illness among jury members.

Assistant Crown attorney Jennifer Moser resumed her cross-examination of Veltman by suggesting Veltman decided "weeks before" the attack he would act on his motivations and knew he would spend the rest of his life in prison.

Veltman said, "I would disagree. It wasn't decided."

Moser also refers to a report prepared by Dr. Julian Gojer, a forensic psychologist who interviewed Veltman after the attack.

As reported by CTV News Windsor’s Michelle Maluske from the courtroom, According to Gojer, Veltman watched a video online about an alleged minority on white crime that wasn't reported in mainstream media and it "put him over the edge"

Veltman told the court, “I wouldn't call it planning. It was another fit of rage after seeing something horrific and I'd say I need to do something about this and then I would calm down and forget about it."

He went on to say that when he was driving at the victims, he was looking "specifically at the male," which Moser pointed out contradicts what he previously told Goger and what he stated in court.