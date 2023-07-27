Criminal harassments charge for Chatham man

A Chatham man is charged following a call for a domestic disturbance.

Around 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday, police responded to St. Clair Street and learned a series of incidents dating back to 2021 between the man and the woman.

According to police, the incidents included break-and-enter into the woman’s residence, damage to her personal property, threats of harm and persistent unwanted communication.

The 33-year-old man was located and arrested. He charged with break-and-enter, mischief, uttering threats and two counts of criminal harassment.

He was released with conditions and a future court date of in August.