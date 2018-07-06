

CTV Windsor





Charges have been laid after a three vehicle crash in South Windsor.

Police say a grey Ford Taurus had been traveling westbound on Dougall Parkway around 4:40 p.m. Thursday when the driver lost control at the intersection at Howard Avenue.

The vehicle crossed the median and struck a silver Dodge Journey, and then a black BMW that had been travelling eastbound on Dougall Parkway.

The silver Dodge Journey rolled over as a result of the collision.

No serious injuries were reported.

The driver of the Taurus, 39-year-old Ryan Gauthier of Windsor, is charged with one count of Breach Undertaking.

Windsor Police are also reminding the community of the importance of safe and proper driving habits. Seatbelts save lives, and a driver’s full attention needs to be on the roadways and surroundings.