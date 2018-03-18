Crime unit investigating stabbing in downtown core
CTV Windsor
Published Sunday, March 18, 2018 3:22PM EDT
Windsor police are investigating a downtown stabbing Sunday.
They say it happened on Ouellette Avenue between Park Street and Wyandotte early Sunday.
At least one victim had non-life threatening injuries.
It appears to have happened at a residence and was not related to St. Patrick's Day festivities.
The major crimes unit is investigating.