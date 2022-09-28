Crime Stoppers Report: suspect still sought after alleged sex assault of jogger

Windsor and Essex County Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help finding a suspect who allegedly sexually assaulted a jogger in Lakeshore.

Police say the incident took place on Thursday, Sept. 1 on Amy Croft Drive. Amy Croft Drive in Lakeshore, Ont., on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. (Melanie Borrelli/CTV News Windsor)

The woman was able to quickly run to a place of safety following the incident.

Lakeshore OPP released a composite sketch of the suspect.Police describe the suspect as a white man, about 5’7” in height with a thin build. He was wearing a black sweater and black pants.

Crime Stoppers coordinator Sarah Werstein says the runner did the right thing by fleeing to a place of safety. She says there are other pro-active measures runners can take.

Crime Stoppers tips for runners:

If playing music, keep only one earphone in to be aware of your surroundings

Try to run during daylight hours, in populated areas

Let someone know your route and how long you will be gone for

Have GPS settings put on certain apps and programs where other people have access to it

Check phone settings for the emergency SOS feature.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at www.catchcrooks.com.