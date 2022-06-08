Crime Stoppers Report: police seek suspect in fatal hotel shooting

Windsor police and Crime Stoppers are releasing video of a fatal hotel shooting investigation with hopes of identifying a suspect.

Warning: contains graphic content.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired at the Lexington hotel at 2130 Division Road around 12:45 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021.

Major Crime Staff Sergeant Dave Tennent says the video from the scene shows a suspect approach the victim at the hotel. Another video shows the suspect leave in a dark-coloured SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, ext. 4000 (after hours), or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.