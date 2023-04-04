Crime Stoppers Report: arson investigation at former Mission Thrift Store

Windsor and Essex County Crime Stoppers are releasing more details after an arson at a former thrift store with hopes of finding two suspects.

Windsor fire and police responded to an active fire at the former Mission Thrift Store in the 300 block of Giles Blvd East around 12:30 p.m. on March 29. The vacant building was engulfed in flames.

Firefighters put out the blaze, but police say the structure sustained between $500,000 and $1 million in damage. Crews responded to the upgraded working fire in the 300 Block of Giles East in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, March 29, 2023. (Melanie Borrelli/CTV News Windsor)

Police received information that a U-haul was seen at this building, in the loading dock, just prior to the fire. This same U-haul had been reported stolen earlier that day.

Around 1 p.m. an officer observed the U-Haul travelling eastbound on Tecumseh Road near Westminister Ave. Upon noticing police, police say the U-haul left at a high rate of speed and was later found abandoned nearby in a parking lot at 5488 Reginald Road.

Suspect descriptions:

Suspect #1:

White male, driver of the U-haul, approximately 50 years old.

Suspect #2:

White male, passenger in U-haul, 25-30 years old, wearing a neon green hat and dark sunglasses.

Police say the day before to the fire, on March 28 at 7 p.m., this same U-haul was also involved in an attempt theft at a business located in the 7100 Block of Tecumseh Rd East. Police are still gathering information from both of these incidents. Crews responded to the upgraded working fire in the 300 Block of Giles East in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, March 29, 2023. (Taylor Choma/CTV News Windsor)

Residents with surveillance or dashcam footage – particularly those who live in the area of Giles Blvd. – are encouraged to check for evidence on March 29, from 12:00 p.m. to 12:45 p.m. Police are also looking for video surveillance from the 5000 block of Reginald Road, where the U-haul was abandoned

Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Arson Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4330. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.