

CTV Windsor





Concern over the accessibility of Fentanyl and other opioids in the community, the Windsor and Essex County Crime Stoppers has kicked off a campaign to highlight the dangers of the street drugs.

'Find the Fentanyl' is an effort to assist policing partners to reduce the illegal use and trafficking of the highly addictive and potentially life-threatening drugs in Windsor.

“Last year our campaign targeting Fentanyl proved to be successful and demonstrates the effectiveness of this anonymous reporting service,” advised Constable Kristina Gilboe, Windsor Police Service Coordinator for Crime Stoppers.

The Board of Directors of Crime Stoppers has authorized a $1,000 Guaranteed Reward Campaign for July and August 2018, which will pay $1,000 rewards for tips that lead to the arrest of an individual responsible for trafficking Fentanyl in the community.

Anyone who has information on persons trafficking Fentanyl in Windsor and Essex County and wish to remain anonymous are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477, or submit a tip online at www.catchcrooks.com.