

CTV Windsor





Windsor police are crediting great communication between officers and witnesses ended a brief crime spree.

On Tuesday around 12:30 p.m., a white 2007 Cadillac Escalade was reported stolen from the 3500 block of Whiteside Drive.

At approximately 2:40 p.m., a gas theft was reported in the 2400 block of Dougall Avenue where the suspect vehicle involved matched the description of the reported stolen vehicle.

About 10 minutes later, a white Escalade determined to be the stolen vehicle was reported to be driving aggressively in the area of Dougall Avenue and Cabana Road West. A description of the driver was obtained.

Several police units were coordinating an active investigation surrounding all of the reported incidents.

A break and enter was then reported at approximately 3:30 p.m. in the 4200 block of Dougall Avenue.

The homeowner saw a man matching the suspect description in the attached garage and yelled at him to leave. The suspect fled the area, driving away in a white Escalade.

Then around 4 p.m., a unit patrolling in the 500 block of Cabana Road West was alerted by a citizen about a suspicious vehicle parked at a residence in the 3800 block of McGregor Boulevard.

Officers attended the residence and located the stolen vehicle parked in the rear yard and observed an insecure rear door.

As police contained the residence, other units attended the area and observed a man matching the suspect description.

The suspect was arrested without incident and it was determined the insecure residence had been broken into.

Henry Lewenza, 41, from Windsor, is charged with theft of a motor vehicle, break and enter x 2, possession of stolen property, theft of fuel and breach of recognizance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4350, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.