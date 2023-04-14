'Crime spree' in Tecumseh leads to several charges

A 32-year-old Windsor resident is facing multiple charges after OPP say he went on a ‘crime spree’ in Tecumseh.

Members from Tecumseh OPP Detachment and the Essex County OPP Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) have concluded an investigation into a rash of property crimes including a stolen vehicle in the town.

On Feb.18, a vehicle was stolen from a residence on Revland Drive and multiple break-ins to various businesses along Manning Road were reported to police.

As a result of the investigation, the Windsor resident faces the following charges relating to these incidents.

Break, Enter a place - commit indictable offence (Two Counts)

Break, Enter a place - with intent to commit indictable offence

Theft of Motor Vehicle

Operation While Prohibited under the Criminal Code

Possession Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000 - in Canada

Disguise with Intent (Three Counts)

Fail to Comply with Probation Order

The accused has been remanded into custody pending a future court date.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.