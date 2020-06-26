WINDSOR, ONT. -- Crime in Windsor trended down during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Monthly statistics showing a sharp drop in year-over-year crime.

There were just over 1,000 criminal code violations in May, that's down 37 per cent from the same month last year.

Property crime plunged 40 per cent as criminals stayed home.

Fewer people on the roads seems to have led to a 40 per cent drop in motor vehicle infractions

Much has changed in policing lately, with the focus shifting to anti-racism efforts.

Chief Pam Mizuno credits Windsorites for having the conversation in a peaceful way.