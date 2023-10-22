Windsor

    Crews tackle Windsor house fire

    A fire broke out at 750 Caron Ave. in Windsor on Oct. 22, 2023. (Rich Garton/CTV News Windsor) A fire broke out at 750 Caron Ave. in Windsor on Oct. 22, 2023. (Rich Garton/CTV News Windsor)
    A house fire in Windsor has been deemed not suspicious by the Windsor Police Service.

    Firefighters attended the scene at 750 Caron Ave. just before 9 a.m. Sunday.

    The fire was quickly brought under control and crews began working on overhaul and ventilation.

    Details on the cause of the fire, damage estimate, or possible injuries has not yet been released.

