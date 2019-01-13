Crews from two stations fight blaze in Chatham
Firefighters on scene at a blaze on Colborne Street in Chatham just after 1 a.m. Sunday. (Twitter / @ckfiredept)
Fire officials are investigating a house fire in Chatham-Kent.
Firefighters from two stations responded to the blaze on Colborne Street just after 1 a.m. Sunday.
The crews were able to contain the fire and all occupants of the home were accounted for.
Fire officials say the cause of the fire is not known at this time.