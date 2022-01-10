Crews called to working fire on Wellington Avenue
Firefighters responded to the 300 block of Wellington Avenue, near University Avenue, on Monday, Jan. 10, 2021. (Source: _OnLocation_ / Twitter)
Windsor, Ont. -
Windsor firefighters responded to a blaze at a structure near the downtown area.
The fire broke out in the 300 block of Wellington Avenue, near University Avenue, around 2:30 a.m. on Monday.
Fire officials told the public in a social media post to stay clear of the area.
It was brought under control shortly after 3 a.m.