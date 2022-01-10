Crews called to working fire on Wellington Avenue

Windsor, Ont. -

Windsor firefighters responded to a blaze at a structure near the downtown area.

The fire broke out in the 300 block of Wellington Avenue, near University Avenue, around 2:30 a.m. on Monday.

Upgraded working fire in the 300 Block of Wellington. Stay clear of the area. *MC — Windsor Fire (@WindsorFire1) January 10, 2022

Fire officials told the public in a social media post to stay clear of the area.

It was brought under control shortly after 3 a.m.