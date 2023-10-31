WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Crews called out Monday evening for east Windsor fire

    Windsor fire truck on Friday, March 10, 2017. (CTV Windsor) Windsor fire truck on Friday, March 10, 2017. (CTV Windsor)

    It was a busy evening for Windsor fire crews who battled a blaze on Westminster Boulevard.

    Firefighters went to the scene near Ontario Street shortly after 6 p.m.

    About 45 minutes later, the fire was declared out and crews worked on conducting ventilation and overhaul.

    There is no word on what may have caused the blaze, a damage estimate or if anybody has been displaced.

