WINDSOR, ONT. -- More than 540 people across 80 different locations in Windsor-Essex took part in a burpee challenge raising more than $72,000 toward cancer treatment equipment.

Twenty-four local gyms and nine breweries across the region joined forces to raise funds for Grow On Windsor by attempting to break the world record for the total number of people simultaneously performing burpees for the Crews & Brews 20 for 20 event.

“We didn’t break the world record, but we surpassed our fundraising goal and that’s even more important for the patients in our community," Tony Smith, Crews & Brews Co-Founder said in a news release.

The Windsor Cancer Centre Foundation, GL Heritage Brewing Co. and The Garage Gym (founders of Crews & Brews) announced the total amount Wednesday. The money will be used to fund the purchase of the Blue Phantom, an important piece of radiation treatment equipment used at the Windsor Regional Cancer Centre to measure different characters of the radiation beam to ensure a safe and accurate treatment delivery.

More than 540 participants joined together via Zoom at more than 80 different locations across the region with a strong “sense of of togetherness and being connected” to raise the funds and partake in the challenge.

“Sunday was the anniversary of my father’s death. He is one of the main reasons why we organized Crews & Brews," said co-founder Greg Grondin. "It was incredible to see the community come together to honour my father and the many others who battle cancer."