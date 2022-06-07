Crews battling large garage fire on West Puce Road

Crews responded to a fire in the 400 block of West Puce Road in Lakeshore, Ont., on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. (Rob Hindi/AM800 News) Crews responded to a fire in the 400 block of West Puce Road in Lakeshore, Ont., on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. (Rob Hindi/AM800 News)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver