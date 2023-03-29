Crews battle working fire at former Mission Thrift Store location

Windsor firefighters are battling a blaze at a commercial building on Giles Boulevard.

Crews responded to the upgraded working fire at the former thrift store warehouse in the 300 Block of Giles East Wednesday afternoon.

Fire officials are warning nearby residents that smoke is travelling toward the Howard and Parent avenues. Crews are working in the area and residents are asked to close their windows and turn off their furnaces to stop smoke intake.

Crews responded to the upgraded working fire in the 300 Block of Giles East in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, March 29, 2023. (Melanie Borrelli/CTV News Windsor)

Upgraded working fire in the 300 Block of Giles E. Stay clear of the area. *MC — Windsor Fire & Rescue Services (@WindsorFire1) March 29, 2023

The roof of the building has caved in as a result of the blaze and fire crews' efforts.

Police say Giles between McDougall and Highland will be temporarily closed.

The public is asked to stay clear of the area.

This is a developing story. More coming.

