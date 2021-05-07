Advertisement
Crews battle garage fire in west Windsor
Published Friday, May 7, 2021 3:10PM EDT
File photo of the side of a Windsor Fire and Rescue Services truck in Windsor, Ont., on Friday, Aug. 23, 2013. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)
Share:
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor firefighters were called to a garage fire in the west end on Friday.
Crews were on scene in the 3500 block of Peter Street for the upgraded vacant structure fire.
Firefighters knocked down the fire, but were still dealing with hot spots Friday afternoon.
A Windsor Fire investigator was attending to determine origin and cause of the blaze.