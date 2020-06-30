Advertisement
Crews battle barn fire in Leamington
Published Tuesday, June 30, 2020 7:23AM EDT Last Updated Tuesday, June 30, 2020 7:37AM EDT
Leamington firefighters responded to a barn fire in Leamington on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. (Courtesy Andrew Baird / Twitter)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- There were no reported injuries after a cover barn fire in Leamington.
Firefighters battled the fire overnight and into Tuesday morning.
Fire chief Andrew Baird said crews were still hitting hot spots with the assistance of an excavator and a back hoe.
The structure was a cover barn full of straw and equipment. Baird says all the equipment got out.
“It was new straw within the last month so most likely spontaneous combustion,” said Baird in an email to CTV News.
Baird said there was $30,000 in straw lost, plus the building.