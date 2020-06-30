WINDSOR, ONT. -- There were no reported injuries after a cover barn fire in Leamington.

Firefighters battled the fire overnight and into Tuesday morning.

Fire chief Andrew Baird said crews were still hitting hot spots with the assistance of an excavator and a back hoe.

The structure was a cover barn full of straw and equipment. Baird says all the equipment got out.

“It was new straw within the last month so most likely spontaneous combustion,” said Baird in an email to CTV News.

Baird said there was $30,000 in straw lost, plus the building.