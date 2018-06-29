

CTV Windsor





The Canada Day long weekend started with a crash that snarled traffic on Highway 401.

Chatham-Kent OPP responded to a two vehicle motor vehicle collision on the 401 near Communication Road around 2:30 p.m. Friday.

The investigation revealed traffic was slowing down on the highway while entering the construction zone, and the driver of an eastbound motor vehicle drove into the back of a stopped pick-up truck.

The pick-up truck came to rest in the center median and the motor vehicle came to rest in the south ditch.

The driver of the motor vehicle suffered minor injuries and was transported to local hospital by ambulance.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene.

The investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.