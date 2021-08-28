Advertisement
Crash sends three people to hospital, witness says
Published Saturday, August 28, 2021 1:57PM EDT
Crash on Provincial Rd. (Courtesy: Rory Brown)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Three people have been taken to hospital following a two-vehicle crash on Provincial Rd.
Rory Brown, who witnessed the crash, tells CTV Windsor, a black car with three occupants inside allegedly collided rear-ended another vehicle which was stopped on Provincial Rd. at a red light.
Brown says the three adult women were taken to hospital.
Injuries are said to be non-life threatening.
Windsor Police could not confirm the details of thid crash.