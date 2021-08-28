WINDSOR, ONT. -- Three people have been taken to hospital following a two-vehicle crash on Provincial Rd.

Rory Brown, who witnessed the crash, tells CTV Windsor, a black car with three occupants inside allegedly collided rear-ended another vehicle which was stopped on Provincial Rd. at a red light.

Brown says the three adult women were taken to hospital.

Injuries are said to be non-life threatening.

Windsor Police could not confirm the details of thid crash.