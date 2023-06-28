Crash reported at Erie and Goyeau streets

Emergency crews responded to the collision at Erie Street and Goyeau Street in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (Source: Michael Rainone) Emergency crews responded to the collision at Erie Street and Goyeau Street in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (Source: Michael Rainone)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver