Crash reported at Erie and Goyeau streets

Windsor police have reopened an intersection near Windsor Regional Hospital after a crash.

Officers responded to the collision at Erie Street and Goyeau Street on Wednesday at 11:13 a.m.

Paramedics could be seen tending to the drivers of both the white SUV and a blue car.

The intersection was closed by reopened just before noon.

No word yet on injuries or charges.