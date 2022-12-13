Crash on Highway 401 leads to charge for Kingsville driver

A Chatham-Kent OPP cruiser on Highway 401 in Chatham, Ont., on Monday, Aug. 20, 2018. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor) A Chatham-Kent OPP cruiser on Highway 401 in Chatham, Ont., on Monday, Aug. 20, 2018. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver