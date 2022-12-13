Crash on Highway 401 leads to charge for Kingsville driver

OPP say a 53-year-old Kingsville driver has been charged after a collision on Highway 401 in Elgin County.

On Tuesday at 6:54 a.m., emergency services responded to a two-vehicle crash on westbound 401 in the Municipality of Dutton-Dunwich.

Lanes of the westbound 401 were temporarily closed to allow for investigation but have since been reopened.

Police say they determined the involved passenger vehicle collided with the rear of the involved transport truck.

The passenger vehicle contained two occupants. The driver was not injured, and the passenger sustained minor injuries.

The driver of the transport truck was the lone occupant and was not injured.

As a result, the Kingsville driver was charged with careless driving.

