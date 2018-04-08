Crash leaves woman with life-threatening injuries
Published Sunday, April 8, 2018
A woman is in hospital fighting for her life after a two vehicle crash in Lakeshore.
Essex OPP, Essex Windsor EMS and the Lakeshore Fire Department responded to the collision around 3 Saturday afternoon on County Road 46, between Puce Road and Belle River Road.
The woman was rushed to hospital with what were described as potential life-threatening injuries.