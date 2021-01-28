WINDSOR, ONT. -- One person has died, another is fighting for their life, and three others were injured after a passenger vehicle and transport truck collided in Leamington, Ont.

Provincial police, Leamington Fire Services, and EMS all responded to the crash around 7:10 p.m. on County Road 18 between Highway 77 and Morse Road.

The passenger vehicle had five occupants, one of which was pronounced dead on scene.

Another occupant was taken to hospital with life threatening injuries, and a third suffered serious injuries.

The final two occupants were treated in hospital for minor injuries, while the driver of the transport was not injured.

The area around the crash was closed for several hours while police investigated.

The name of the deceased has not yet been released.

So far no charges have been issued in relation to the crash.