One person is dead and five people injured following a head-on crash involving a taxi in Leamington.

OPP say it happened New Year’s Eve around 8 p.m. on Highway 77.

They say a taxi with four passengers inside and a mini-van with one person in it collided south of Mersea Road 5.

One person died from injuries and five people were transported to hospital with injuries ranging from minor to serious.

The highway was closed for several hours.