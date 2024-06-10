WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Crash involving motorcycle shuts down Wyandotte St. and Pierre Ave. intersection

    A collision involving a motorcycle at the intersection of Wyandotte Street East and Pierre Avenue on June 10, 2024. (Source: Submitted) A collision involving a motorcycle at the intersection of Wyandotte Street East and Pierre Avenue on June 10, 2024. (Source: Submitted)
    

    Windsor police have shut down the intersection of Wyandotte Street East and Pierre Avenue to investigate a crash involving a motorcycle.

    Police put a public notice out at 4:20 p.m. – that the stretch of Wyandotte Street East between Marion and Hall Avenues would be closed until further notice.

    Additionally, no through traffic was allowed down Pierre Avenue.

    The investigation into the collision is ongoing – with no word on the extent of any injuries.

