Crash investigation on Highway 401 results in charge

OPP have charged an Alberta resident following a collision investigation on Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent.

On July 25 at 11:15 p.m., members of the Elgin County OPP (Chatham Detachment) responded to a report of a crash on the westbound Highway 401 near the 100-Kilometer marker.

Officers attended the area and located an individual with a motorcycle. Police say they determined that no collision had occurred. However, the investigating officer also determined that the individual was violating conditions of an existing release order.

The driver was taken into custody without incident.

As a result, a 40-year-old resident of St. Albert, Alberta was charged with failure to comply with release order - other than to attend court.

The accused was held for a bail hearing.

