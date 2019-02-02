

One man is in critical condition following a two-vehicle crash in Pain Court.

It happened Friday around 3:30 p.m. on Grande River Line east of Jacob Road.

Police say a vehicle travelling east crossed the center line and struck a vehicle travelling west.

The 43-year-old driver of the eastbound vehicle, who is from Wilkesport, remains in care at London Health Sciences with life threatening injuries.

The other driver, a 36-year old woman from Stoney Point is at Chatham-Kent Health Alliance with non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Randy Whittaker at randyw@chatham-kent.ca or 519-355-1092.