Crash closes section of Lauzon Parkway

A section of Lauzon Parkway will be closed “until further notice” due to a crash in the area Saturday morning.

Police responded to a collision that appears to involve a transport truck around 9:55 a.m. near County Road 42.

LAUZON PY WILL BE CLOSED FROM TWIN OAKS TO COUNTY ROAD 42 BOTH WAYS UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. #YQGtraffic -00254 — Windsor Police (@WindsorPolice) October 29, 2022

Photos from the scene show a truck being towed away as well as foggy conditions on the road.

Police have closed Lauzon Parkway both ways from Twin Oaks to County Road 42.

Windsor police responded to a collision on Lauzon Parkway in Windsor, Ont. on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor) Windsor police responded to a collision on Lauzon Parkway in Windsor, Ont. on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)