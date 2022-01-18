Crash closes section of Brighton Road in Tecumseh
A two-vehicle collision closed a section of Brighton Road in Tecumseh, Ont. on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. (John Lewis/CTV Windsor)
Windsor, Ont. -
A section of Brighton Road was closed to traffic following a two car collision at the bend to Riverside Drive around 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Provincial Police, EMS and Tecumseh Fire attended the scene.
Two Dodge Chargers received heavy front end damage and the air bags had deployed.
Tecumseh Fire Chief, Wade Bondy, said injuries were minor.
OPP continue to investigate.