Crash closes road in Amherstburg
Windsor police are reporting a road closure in Amherstburg.
According to a post on social media, County Road 9 is closed to traffic from County Road 10 to Texas Road following a crash.
There is no word on how many vehicles are involved or any possible injuries.
More details will be released as they become available.
Windsor Top Stories
Kitchener
-
Charges laid after weapons incident at a Kitchener school
Waterloo regional police say they have charged five youths in connection to a weapons incident Thursday in Kitchener.
-
Health care workers’ union pushes for wage discussion at Grand River Hospital
The union representing nearly 1,400 health care workers at Grand River Hospital is calling on hospital management and the board of directors to reopen wage negotiations.
-
City of Guelph exploring tiny home community concept
The City of Guelph is exploring the idea of building a tiny home community for its unhoused population.
London
-
Fire call to east London building following truck removal
London fire also said there is danger of the building collapsing, so a full closure in the area of Dundas Street and Hale Street remains in effect and people are asked to avoid the area.
-
Suspect name and description released, SIU combing through scene of police-involved shooting in Seaforth, Ont.
The province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) was in Seaforth Thursday investigating the circumstances that led to a Huron County OPP officer shooting an alleged car thief.
-
Veltman murder trial: Here’s what you need to know before day 28
The accused in a terrorism trial in Windsor returned to the stand for a sixth day Thursday.
Barrie
-
A postcard mural promotes Collingwood, Ont.'s downtown
A new installation on Hurontario Street, Collingwood offers a backdrop to create social media-style photo opportunities.
-
Tractor-trailer crashes through centre guide rail on Highway 11
A section of Highway 11 in Oro-Medonte was closed for several hours Thursday following a collision.
-
Two people caught drinking in Barrie parking lot busted with gun, ammo and drugs
Police say two individuals spotted drinking in a car parked in a Barrie parking lot face charges after officers seized drugs and a gun.
Northern Ontario
-
After her father died in Sudbury LTC home, daughter fights to see his health records
A Sudbury woman has the right to access her late father’s health records, Ontario’s Information and Privacy Commissioner has ruled.
-
Driver killed when truck crashes into house in northern Ont.
One person was killed Tuesday evening when a truck crashed into a home in Iroquois Falls.
-
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Behind-the-scenes with air traffic controllers at the Ottawa International Airport
Friday is the International Day of the Air Traffic Controller. Nav Canada invited CTV News Ottawa to look at how it operates air navigation at the Ottawa International Airport.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Oct. 20-22
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this weekend.
-
Here is what you need to know about the Hwy. 417 closure this weekend
The Queensway is closed eastbound between Carling/Kirkwood and Metcalfe Street and westbound between Metcalfe/Catherine and Bronson Avenue until 6 a.m. Tuesday for construction.
Toronto
-
One person dead, another injured after collision in Brampton
One person has been pronounced dead following a collision in Brampton Friday morning.
-
100 days in, Mayor Chow advances agenda but challenges loom at Toronto city hall
Olivia Chow says it's time for the display of congratulatory cards behind her desk in the mayor's office to be put away.
-
Fees, fraud and fairness: customer satisfaction slips with Canadian banks, survey says
Many Canadians feel banks should do more to help their customers, according to a new survey.
Montreal
-
McGill halts French-language program as Quebec increases tuition fees
McGill University says it has been forced to postpone its announcement about a $50 million investment over five years to fund programs and services to encourage its community to learn or improve their French language skills.
-
Quebec eyes construction industry shakeup to boost housing, infrastructure projects
Provincial regulation certifies 25 construction trades in Quebec, and divisions between them are rigid -- a tradesperson can't do a stitch of work outside their distinct area of practice, leading to situations where several people may be required to complete seemingly simple work, like moving a wall, that involves multiple steps or skills.
-
Here are the Montreal-area weekend road closures
Montreal road users will want to check routes before driving in and around the city this weekend as several construction projects are planned. In particular, drivers heading through the Ville-Marie Tunnel, or at the Saint-Pierre interchange will have their routes blocked and will need to take detours.
Atlantic
-
Two rounds of rain to impact the Maritimes this weekend
A large and complex low pressure system will move up from the eastern seaboard of the U.S. and across the Maritimes this weekend bringing periods of rain and gusty winds.
-
Sale rumors swirl amid shakeup in Irving Oil management
Irving Oil has yet to confirm that Arthur Irving has stepped into an advisor role, and Sarah Irving has left the company, fueling rumors of a full or partial sale of the Irving empire.
-
Dalhousie professor makes food cost recommendations to Ottawa
Dalhouise food professor makes food cost recommendations to Ottawa.
Winnipeg
-
Northern Manitoba daycare centre damaged by fire: RCMP investigating
RCMP say a fire at a daycare centre in a northern Manitoba community is considered suspicious.
-
Manitoba premier eyes makeover at Crown corporation, a 'hug' for the public sector
One day after being sworn in as Manitoba's premier, Wab Kinew was looking at shaking up the board at a Crown corporation, changing some names in the senior bureaucracy and offering civil servants a virtual hug.
-
Pro-Palestinian hackers take over former Premier Heather Stefanson's Instagram account
Former Manitoba premier Heather Stefanson says her Instagram account has been hacked.
Calgary
-
Suspect charged following brazen Falconridge officer-involved shooting: police
A Calgary man has been charged after he was taken into custody by police following an officer-involved shooting in northeast Calgary Wednesday afternoon that left one man dead, a police officer hospitalized, and local business owners flabbergasted.
-
Calgary assault victim located, suspect in custody after manhunt
Calgary police say an assault victim who sought help near the Telus Spark science centre on Monday has been located and is safe, and a suspect is in custody.
-
Adam Ruzicka scores go-ahead goal for Flames, who beat sloppy Sabres 4-3
Adam Ruzicka scored the go-ahead goal on a bad-angle shot 4:35 into the third period, and the Calgary Flames never trailed in a 4-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night.
Edmonton
-
-
Farmer rescued after being trapped in well north of Edmonton for nearly 8 hours
A farmer north of Edmonton considers himself lucky to have survived this harvest season. That's no joke about poor weather conditions and long hours in the combine.
-
Alberta councillor facing criminal charges, has been banned from town hall
A councillor for the Town of Devon, just southwest of Edmonton, was in jail Thursday on multiple charges including making threats and criminal harassment.
Vancouver
-
Delays and rebuilding costs frustrate Lytton residents, province looking for solutions
The day after Lytton residents rallied against the delays and costs of rebuilding their community, the province is promising to look for solutions.
-
12-year-old boy killed in Pitt Meadows, B.C., collision identified
The 12-year-old cyclist who was killed by a recycling truck in Pitt Meadows, B.C., this week has been identified as Chace Nicol.
-
Pedestrian dead after crash sends car into Downtown Eastside store
One person is dead after a collision in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside Thursday morning.