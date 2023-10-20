Windsor

    • Crash closes road in Amherstburg

    This is the design chosen by residents of Amhertsburg for police vehicles when Windsor police takes over responsibilities in 2019. (Source: Town of Amherstburg ) This is the design chosen by residents of Amhertsburg for police vehicles when Windsor police takes over responsibilities in 2019. (Source: Town of Amherstburg )
    Windsor police are reporting a road closure in Amherstburg.

    According to a post on social media, County Road 9 is closed to traffic from County Road 10 to Texas Road following a crash.

    There is no word on how many vehicles are involved or any possible injuries.

    More details will be released as they become available. 

