Crash closes portion of Wyandotte Street overnight

A section of Wyandotte Street has reopened following a crash Sunday night.

It happened just before 10 .m. and caused the closure of Wyandotte between Louis Avenue and Parent Avenue.

Drivers were being asked to avoid the area and to use alternate routes.

The road was reopened around 3 a.m.

Windsor police are investigating following a crash on Wyandotte Street east on July 23, 2023. (Source: @OnLocation/Twitter)