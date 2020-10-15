Advertisement
Crash closes portion of Wyandotte overnight
Published Thursday, October 15, 2020 8:20AM EDT Last Updated Thursday, October 15, 2020 10:43AM EDT
Windsor police are investigating a crash that closed down a portion of Wyandotte Street in Windsor, Ont., on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. (Bob Bellacicco / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT -- Windsor police are investigating a crash that closed down a portion of Wyandotte Street overnight.
Police first reported the collision just before midnight saying Wyandotte Street was shut down between George Avenue and Strabane Avenue.
Police have released little information regarding the number of vehicles involved or injuries.
An update is expected Thursday morning.
This is a developing story, more to come…