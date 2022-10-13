Crash closes eastbound lane of E.C. Row Expressway

Windsor police have closed an eastbound lane of E.C. Row Expressway near Howard Avenue after a crash.

Officers were called to the collision at 9:15 a.m. on Thursday at E.C. Row and Walker Road.

EC Row Expy East bound lanes at Howard Av will be down to one lane while the roadway is cleared of debris from an earlier collision. Your patience is appreciated. 22-95524 #YQGtraffic -14398 — Windsor Police (@WindsorPolice) October 13, 2022

Police say the expressway will be reduced to one lane eastbound while the roadway is cleared of debris from an earlier collision.

Officers are thanking drivers for their patience.